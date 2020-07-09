Brokers expect bold first move from Aviva's new leader Amanda Blanc

Experts predict she will focus on expanding the business rather than carving bits off, while one broker warns "heads will roll" on the provider's top team.

Brokers have branded Amanda Blanc’s appointment as Aviva CEO as a great win for the provider, but have predicted that she will be looking to start off by making a bold move.

The insurer revealed earlier this week that Blanc would take over the top job with immediate effect, replacing Maurice Tulloch, who the business said was stepping down for family health reasons.

In a morning briefing with journalists following the announcement on 6 July Blanc stated she would not rule out radical action to transform the business and address issues of underperformance.

Team

A broker who declined to be named argued that it was likely that she would start by making changes to Aviva’s senior management team, noting he expected to see “some heads rolling and quickly”.

“If she does make big decisions around people and changing the team it buys her more time,” the broker commented.

“Normally you get 90 days to get your feet under the table and then everyone will want to know what your strategy is. But if part of your strategy is to change your top team - which I have absolutely no doubt that she will - then that will give her more time.”

The broker noted that he had been surprised by the development, adding that it was “tremendously sad” that Tulloch was stepping down for family reasons.

But he stated that there had been “a feeling that Aviva has been somewhat rudderless for a while”.

Aston Lark Group CEO, Peter Blanc [no relation] did not expect to see any further management changes within the GI and broker teams.

He commented: “She knows how well regarded the Aviva general insurance team is. I would be surprised if she did anything to upset that apple cart.

“Phil Bayles runs a really good ship.”

Blanc further welcomed the appointment. He said he was sad to see Tulloch leave describing him as a “cool dude” who was “was really supportive of brokers”.

But he was pleased to see Amanda Blanc step into Tulloch’s shoes.

“It is great they have not gone to anyone external,” he said, adding, “It is a massive deal”.

“Amanda knows brokers really well. She knows how we work and what makes us tick.”

Changes

Aviva recently saw a number of changes to its senior management team. Folllowing Tulloch’s appointment in March 2019, Andy Briggs, who reportedly had been vying for the top spot, left the business.

There were also a number of changes in the UK General Insurance division with UK GI managing director Rob Townend exiting Aviva after 23 years with the provider.

Phil Bayles, previously MD of intermediaries at the insurer took up the role of chief distribution officer, while Gareth Hemming was appointed as MD of personal lines and Patrick Tiernan as MD of commercial lines.

Hemming was previously head of trading at Aviva, while Tiernan held the position of MD of Aviva global corporate and specialty.

Under Tulloch the business underwent a significant restructure to separate its life and general insurance operations. That action put 1,800 jobs at risk of redundancy and saw Aviva reveal its intention to save £300m in expenses per annum by 2022.

Blanc added: “What is the view on what she should do about life and pensions and GI? I hope they leave them together. From a customer perspective they have a great proposition.”

He indicated that Tulloch’s strategy of “incremental improvement” was something he supported but wasn’t sure if the City and investors would be satisfied if Blanc stuck to that approach.

“It isn’t the sexy strategy the City likes to hear,” he noted. He predicted that there would not be a departure from the path developed by Tulloch, but the market would see an acceleration in delivery.

Buy or sell?

There have been rumours circulating in the market about Aviva potentially looking to sell off its GI division following the split from the life business.

But none of the brokers Insurance Age spoke to saw this as a likely move by Blanc.

“It’s likely she’ll do things more in the periphery than sell off one of the core businesses,” said Paul Beck, managing director of Direct Insurance Corporate Risks.

He continued: “Thinking aloud, would Amanda take on a job like that in order to carve it up? She’s more about building businesses rather than cutting them to shreds.”

This was echoed by the unnamed broker who predicted that there would be some “strategic exits from business that is not making money”.

“But Amanda will be looking to expand her portfolio rather than reduce it,” the broker added.

Meanwhile, Beck noted that Blanc’s time at Axa had proven that she is “very good at making the business far more customer-focused”.

He stated: “The Axa brand was quite tarnished when she joined, but by the the end of her time there it was a well-liked brand.

“It went from poor to being a front-runner. Aviva is starting from a different point, but it is likely she will apply the same logic and build the business up.”

Personal lines

Last November Aviva announced it was targeting a 20% cost reduction in its personal lines business, which resulted in a partial pull-back from the personal lines broker market.

The provider also cut its number of products in this area of the market down to 40 from 400.

Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe noted that the personal lines and SME markets had always been close to Blanc’s heart and stated that he did not predict any further reductions of Aviva’s personal lines business.

“In the post-Covid world everyone’s underwriting appetites are up for review so this was going to happen with Aviva and all other insurers anyway,” he said.

Anscombe added: “How Amanda’s involvement will change that will be the question. I will be surprised if she does reduce the business, I think she will develop personal lines and SME and improve cross-selling.”

He further argued that Blanc is “very strong on trading and understanding brokers’ needs”, predicting that most brokers will be happy about the appointment.

Beck agreed, stating that Blanc, whose career has spanned both the broking and the insurer sectors, understands the market better than many others.

“She speaks like it is, that’s one of the good things about her,” he continued.

“You can have a conversation with Amanda and know that she understands the question and has a view of what the answer might look like.”

The unnamed broker concluded: “As always with Amanda, and this is not meant in a nasty way, there tends to be a little bit of carnage wherever she goes.

“I am guessing there’ll be quite a lot of carnage when she goes to Aviva. She said she’s going to shake things up and she said nothing’s off the table.”

