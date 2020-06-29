MGAA names ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating as new MD

Keating will take over from outgoing MD Peter Staddon in September.

The Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) has appointed former One Commercial boss, Mike Keating, as its new managing director.

Keating will assume the role on 8 September 2020 and succeeds Peter Staddon, who earlier this year announced he was set to retire.

The MGAA noted that Staddon, who became its first MD in 2013, will continue to work at the organisation on a part-time basis until Keating joins to ensure an orderly handover.

According to the MGAA, Keating will be responsible for the continuing growth of its membership and increasing the levels of engagement with insurers and brokers.

He will also be focused on ensuring the needs of managing general agents are understood and being met with a broader range of membership benefits to support their growth.

Career

Keating moves across from Qlaims Insurance where he was chief development officer.

Qlaims was launched last November. In an interview with Insurance Age last year, Keating explained that the business aimed to help brokers to differentiate themselves from their competition.

Prior to that, he worked at a London-based broker, Residents Insurance Services, looking over its insurance department ahead of a sale.

Keating has also previously held management roles at UK General and One Commercial. While working at UK General he also served as an MGAA board member

In addition, Keating has previously worked as MD of intermediary and partnerships at Axa Insurance, a role which he left suddenly in December 2011 to “pursue other interests”.

The MGAA noted that he has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Challenges

Charles Manchester, chair of the MGAA, said: “Mike’s understanding of the operational challenges MGAs face in building and sustaining a business in today’s market will be of real benefit to our members.

“The speciality lines sector faces capacity challenges, a continual hardening of the rating environment and the impact of Covid-19.”

He added: “Mike’s background in the insurer and broking management areas will be equally as important to us as we work to develop our capacity provider and broker relationships to create mutual opportunities for all parties.”

Commenting on his appointment, Keating said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Association at a time when the industry looks to tackle the challenges which were prevalent before the Covid-19 crisis and those which have emerged over the last three months.

“MGAs have a continuing key role to play in delivering underwriting value to capacity providers as well as offering relevant products to meet the needs of their distribution partners.

“The Association will strive to ensure all the necessary support, engagement and tools are available for MGAs to meet these challenges both now and in the future.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.