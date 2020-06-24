Hiscox Action Group attempts to join FCA BI test case

Group u-turns on desire to be part of FCA case as Hiscox continues to assess its separate arbitration claims.

The Hiscox Action Group (HAG) has formally applied to intervene in the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) insurance test case following, the group claimed, “Hiscox’s failure to agree to an expedited arbitration process”.

The group, which initially elected to pursue its own action, now wishes to take part in the case and, despite the FCA acting on behalf of policyholders for the proceeding, it also wants policyholders to be involved and “have a voice”.

The group launched its own arbitration proceedings on 15 June. The arbitration claim remains ongoing.

A Hiscox spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We are honouring all customer rights under their policies, including their rights to arbitration. As we have said before, we do understand these are difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly.

“We welcome hearing all proposals to expedite resolution of any dispute, which is why we have agreed to participate in the FCA’s expedited court-based process, and we will work with all parties to achieve this.”

Voice

Mark Killick, of the Hiscox Action Group Steering Committee, said of the FCA test case: “It is not right that a case like this is proceeding without policyholders having a voice and this intervention will address that failing. It is our members that are going out of business and they are entitled to be heard.”

At present it is unclear how this intervention will impact the test case which has been brought by the regulator to bring clarity on whether or not BI policies should pay out for Covid-19 related claims.

Four Hiscox wordings are being assessed as part of the case.

Insurers were due to file their defences yesterday [23 June]. The regulator published the particulars of claim earlier this month and a case management review took place last week.

The hearing, expedited due to the seriousness of the issue, was due to take place in July but it is unclear if this move will cause a delay. It is thought that the intervention will be assessed at the next case management review which takes place on Friday. The court will determine if anyone can intervene in the case.

The FCA commented: “We have engaged extensively with the Hiscox Action Group throughout our court action and will continue to do so, including discussing areas where we can co-operate.

“Our court action aims to get as much clarity as possible, as quickly as possible, for the hundreds of thousands of businesses that have non-damage business interruption insurance, many of whom are not members of this action group. Policyholders do not need to join our court action in order to get the benefit of the test case.”

The case has never been intended to encompass all possible disputes and it is expected that the outcome will provide persuasive guidance on the interpretation of policies which are not in the representative sample.

The watchdog continues to invite views from policyholders.

Visibility

The action group stated that it is concerned that no policyholders are represented in the FCA action and that Hiscox failings might lose visibility because seven other insurers and their wordings are involved in the case.

Richard Leedham from Mishcon de Reya who is leading the claim on behalf of the group, commented: “Hiscox has so far refused to agree to an expedited arbitration claim and pointed to the FCA case. This case is clearly becoming increasingly important and it is imperative that Hiscox Action Group members - who are some of the victims here - have a voice.”

HAG indicated that Hiscox did not wish to address its arbitration claim until after the FCA case is decided.

In a statement the group said: “This refusal by Hiscox to honour its own arbitration process has left the Hiscox Action Group with no choice but to seek to join the FCA action.”

As stated above Hiscox said it is honouring the arbitration process.



Simon Ager, of the Hiscox Action Group, commented: “We are now taking a twin track strategy. We are seeking to intervene in the FCA case but will still continue with the expedited arbitration claim if Hiscox can be forced to take it forward”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.