Covid-19: PRA warns of potential "significant impact" on insurers from BI dispute

But the regulator also describes the sector as resilient and robust in a letter to general insurance CEOs.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has urged insurers to closely monitor the additional risks presented by Covid-19, following its Insurance Stress Test 2019.

In a Dear CEO letter to the industry, the PRA warned that while the insurance sector was mainly resilient, the level of uncertainty is high and “some more severe scenarios could have a significant impact on the capital positions of firms”.

Executive directors and co-leaders of the PRA’s insurance directorate, Charlotte Gerken and Anna Sweeney, also described the insurance sector as “robust to downside stresses” in the letter.

They further wrote: “This exercise showed that the general insurance sector is resilient to these stresses under the assumption that the insurance policies work in line with insurers’ current expectations.”

However, they highlighted that there are differences between how insurers and policyholders have interpreted some business interruption wordings in relation to Covid-19.

Test case

The Financial Conduct Authority is currently acting on behalf of policyholders who believe insurers should be paying out on BI policies in a High Court test case that names eight insurers as defendants.

Gerken and Sweeney stated: “The FCA is seeking a court declaration on a number of test cases to provide clarity for policyholders and firms as to how these business interruption wordings should be interpreted.

“We support this initiative and will work with the FCA and firms to understand the potential financial impact of the court case.”

Lessons

In response, Robert Warren, the Association of British Insurers’ policy adviser, prudential regulation, said: “Policyholders should be reassured that the PRA has completed an up-to-date analysis of the resilience of UK insurers in the current difficult economic circumstances, and concluded that the sector is robust to potential further stresses which might be caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is helpful to see the full findings from this stress test exercise, after they were understandably postponed to allow both firms and the PRA to focus on the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis. There are useful lessons here for the PRA and industry alike.”

