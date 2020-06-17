RSA's single commercial vehicle exit sparks mixed reactions

RSA criticised for "abandoning the broker sector" after provider says single vehicle business is "no longer broker territory" as brokers refuse to give up on the space.

RSA’s decision to pull out of the single commercial vehicle market has been met with mixed reactions from brokers.

In a communication to brokers last week, the provider stated that single vehicle business was “no longer broker territory, because alternatives from both direct and through aggregator sites are readily available”.

Peter Robinson, managing director of Prizm Solutions, told Insurance Age that he accepted that RSA is a business that needs to make money, but critisised the wording of the communication.

“By saying this class of business is being increasingly placed direct and via aggregator sites RSA is completely abandoning the broker sector,” he argued.

Robinson continued: “What next? Will they pull the plug on shops and offices because they feel brokers will lose this battle too?

“Perhaps brokers ought to consider abandoning RSA and instead support an insurer who supports us.”

Critical mass

However Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryan’s, agreed with RSA that this area of the market is increasingly going direct.

He explained that Ryan’s currently had a “tiny proportion” of single commercial vehicle business.

Ryan continued: “To be good at it RSA has got to have the resources and the expertise and the critical mass.

“And if the critical mass has gone direct then I think it’s an astute decision to get out of a sector like that.”

He noted that Ryan’s was doing “a huge amount” of mini fleet business with RSA, adding: “A lot of our individual single vehicle policies have gone on to our mini fleet scheme, because a sole trader will have his own car and a van typically. Anything smaller than that will be going direct these days.”

Decisions

Meanwhile Simon Taylor, managing director – wholesale, at Jensten Group, was not surprised by RSA’s move.

He explained that Jensten’s MGA arm, Policyfast, was facilitating about £2m worth of RSA’s single commercial vehicle book. It is understood that the whole book of business amounts to around £20m in GWP.

Taylor commented: “It’s understandable, everyone has to make decisions based on their own circumstances, but we think it’s critical to be able to continue to offer that policy to brokers.

“It’s a hugely profitable class of business for us and we do have others that we can put that business with and others that are interested in continuing to write it for us.”

He further explained that Jensten had seen motor business pick up in the last few weeks as lockdown restrictions have started to ease up.

“There’s plenty of opportunity to carry on offering the cover, it’s a reasonably thriving area,” he added.

Taylor also pledged that Policyfast would not “give up” on the single commercial vehicle space.

He concluded: “I’m sure there is increasing disintermediation but a lot of those businesses particularly on the business car and CV are part of a wider business relationship where we’ve got their goods in transit or their tradesman or their small business.

“So it’s quite important for us to be able to offer that to the brokers, because we know those brokers who are placing the single vehicle covers hold the main business insurance for those clients as well.”

