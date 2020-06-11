RSA exits single commercial vehicle market

Exclusive: Provider says single vehicle business is "no longer core broker territory".

RSA UK and International has confirmed it will stop offering new business quotes and renewals for its e-traded single Commercial Vehicle Van and Business Car products from 1 September 2020, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a communication sent to brokers and seen by Insurance Age, RSA stated that any existing policies which renew and have effective dates prior to 1 September will be placed into run-off until they expire.

Territory

The insurer wrote: “The commercial vehicle market has evolved in recent years. Single vehicle business is no longer core broker territory, because alternatives from both direct and through aggregator sites are readily available.

“We have seen these trends reflected in the reducing size of our commercial vehicle portfolio.”

It specified that this includes both its e-traded products which are hosted via its software house partners and business traded manually through its e-trade contact centre.

Insurance Age understands that this book of business amounts to around £20m in gross written premium.

The move comes after RSA merged its Commercial Risk Solutions and Global Risk Solutions businesses last year in order to create a unified commercial division.

Last November the insurer admitted that its UK-wide change programme will lead to a number of redundancies across the business.

Focus

In the message to brokers, RSA also stated that the provider is “still committed to the multi-vehicle motor fleet market” and will continue to sell its e-traded Mini-Fleet and manually traded Fleetshield products.

Rob Flynn, e-trade director, commercial lines at RSA, said in the statement: “We want to focus where we can do a truly great job for our brokers and our customers. Inevitably this requires some choices and prioritisation.

“We have often been told that RSA is at its best when it is clear and unambiguous. Our decision to stop offering single vehicle insurance reflects our desire to be just that, and signals our intent to focus and push forward in those areas where we believe we can play a truly valuable role.”

RSA declined to comment further.

Exits

In 2015 RSA withdrew from personal broker private motor, which amounted to £65m in gross written premium of 7% of its motor book.

More recently the provider pulled out of international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business in November 2018.

This came after CEO Stephen Hester said RSA was “not afraid to walk away” from business following a shock £70m loss in the third quarter of 2018 with the London Market singled out as a poor performer.

A turbulent 2018 saw RSA being criticised by brokers for a “confusing” strategy. It also replaced its UK CEO Steve Lewis with Scott Egan.

In its latest set of financial results for the full year 2019, the provider revealed an improved performance with an underwriting result of £50m in the UK, compared to a loss of £93m in 2018.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.