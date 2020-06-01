Hiscox has highest number of policies highlighted by FCA test case

Seventeen wordings will be assessed as part of the test and the FCA list shows 34 Hiscox policies affected so far, as regulator says list is a "representative sample" which is "not comprehensive".

The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed that 34 Hiscox policy types use some of the 17 business interruption wordings that it could place before a court to decide the validity of business interruption claims arising from coronavirus.

The insurer with the next highest number of policy wordings affected is Ecclesiastical with ten. The watchdog clarified that the list in its current form is not comprehensive and it expects other providers to be affected by the outcome of the case which is set to be heard in late June.

Hiscox was the first insurer to come under fire from SMEs over its stance on business interruption payouts with action groups forming to fight the declinatures.

Since then a variety of providers have found themselves in the firing line and the reputation of the sector has taken a nose-dive.

The information was published today (1 May) following a market update regarding the test case on the validity of BI wordings.

A statement from the Hiscox Action Group, an organisation of SMEs fighting Hiscox over BI pay outs, read: “We believe it is significant to note that virtually half of the policies the FCA has asked to be examined by the court have been written by Hiscox Insurance.

“We also note that policyholders cannot join in this action, that individual claims are not going to be examined and that there is nothing to prevent insurers from appealing the outcome, potentially delaying a final decision by months or even years.”

However, the FCA detailed in its initial announcement that the selection process was designed to highlight a "representative sample": "From all the policies we reviewed, we have selected a representative sample of 17 policy wordings to give as much clarity as possible to both insurers and policyholders alike.

"Rather than select firms by market share, we have identified policies which are representative of the key arguable issues and invited insurers to participate on the basis of securing the maximum relevant coverage for relevant policies whilst minimising the number of parties engaged before the court in order to make the process as swift as possible for the court."

Hiscox also responded highlighting that three and not 34 wordings were in question.

A spokesperson detailed: "There are three Hiscox policy wordings in the test case. The Preliminary List sets out the individual policies where those wordings occur, as policies are tailored to the circumstances of customer types. Many of the policies listed have fewer than ten policyholders.”

Hiscox welcomed the FCA announcement about the test case in general terms and commented: “As set out in previous announcements, Hiscox recognises these are extremely difficult times for businesses and is committed to seeking expedited resolution of any contract dispute. Hiscox has agreed to assist the FCA by participating alongside other insurers in the test case in order to provide certainty for businesses and brokers on the application of policies as quickly as possible.

“As described in the company's Q1 Trading Statement on 5 May, Hiscox is actively settling claims for event cancellation and abandonment, media and entertainment and other segments including travel. There is no change to any of the estimates or guidance provided in that update, and the Group's capital position remains robust.”

Ecclesiastical said: "As a charity owned insurer with high ethical standards, we will engage positively in this process to bring certainty to our customers. EIO has agreed that some of our relevant wordings are included in the test case and the FCA have made clear that simple inclusion does not mean cover responds to pandemics or imply blame.

"The test case is about providing maximum clarity in an unprecedented situation across a broad range of industry scenarios and policies as quickly as possible, minimising legal costs which could otherwise place an unwelcome burden on both customers and EIO’s charitable donations.”

A number of providers have been listed alongside Hiscox and Ecclesiastical (see table).

Of the major insurers both Ms Amlin, RSA and Zurich have five policy types under question. QBE has six while Axa, Aviva and Allianz all have one.

All of the listed insurers are also participating in the test case. Marsh has also submitted policies for the test case.

The FCA said of the list of policies: “The following is a preliminary list of policy wordings which match the 17 policy wordings within the scope of the test case.

“The list is not comprehensive: there are other insurers and many other policies in the market that we expect the test case to affect. In July, we expect to publish an updated, consolidated list of the disputed business interruption insurance policies that will be affected by the test case, based on firm submissions which will be collated by the FCA following the short consultation to this effect also published today.”

Tulsi Naidu, CEO Zurich UK commented: “This review tests a wide range of standard industry scenarios common to many insurers across the market. We agreed to assist in this process when we were asked by the FCA in relation to our versions of a standard industry wording. Ultimately, the entire industry will benefit from the legal analysis of a small number of test cases. Our ethos is about paying claims and we believe this action will reduce ambiguity and restore confidence in the industry.

“We note that the FCA is clear in its statement that it does not expect all wordings to respond and that policyholders should not expect that the inclusion of a wording implies that their policy will be responsive. Where our policies do cover losses related to the outbreak, we are paying claims as quickly as we can. Based on our own review of wordings and the advice from external legal counsel, we remain confident in our interpretation of our policy wordings. To date, we have received limited claims in relation to the policies being tested by the FCA.”

RSA issued a statement on the London Stock Exchange about its participation in the case: “The FCA confirmed today that they have selected a representative sample of 17 policy wordings to include within the court case as well as publishing a list of 16 insurers who underwrite these wordings. In this context the FCA has invited a subset of 8 insurers to assist with the court case, with RSA's participation being in relation to 3 of the schemes referenced.

“The FCA has made clear in their statement that in selecting policy wordings and insurers for the court case they have sought breadth of coverage across the key arguable issues, whilst minimising the number of parties engaged before the court. Market share has not been a determining factor in selection, and RSA's inclusion is not representative of its market share on the relevant policy wordings. The FCA expects the outcome of the court proceedings and related rulings to be directly relevant for all insurers providing business interruption insurance in the UK.

“As referenced by the FCA in earlier announcements, it remains the case that the great majority of business interruption claims are not expected to be eligible under their coverage terms for Covid-19, and the court proceedings seek to address the legal interpretation of just a small minority of policies and schemes. RSA continues to treat claims in line with legal advice, precedent and case law.”

Argenta commented: "Argenta Syndicate Management Limited (“ASML”) is pleased to accept the invitation to participate in the FCA’s Test Case for business interruption insurance, as announced this morning. ASML supports the FCA’s aim to achieve clarity for all concerned in this unprecedented situation and to do so in a manner which provides the quickest route to achieving such clarity."

