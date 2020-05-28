Covid-19: BSI launches guidelines for safe return to work

Body says document is sector neutral and aligned to and complement the UK government guidance.

BSI, which acts as the UK’s National Standards Body, has published new safe working guidelines to help businesses manage a safe return to work and reoccupation of their facilities.

The organisation stated that the guidelines are intended to become a consensus of good practice and encouraged the business community as well as individuals to have their say and share their insight on safe working to help protect public health.

According to BSI, the first version of the guidelines provides a framework for business owners, senior leaders, managers and workers to protect people at work from risks related to Covid-19.

Version 1 is available now and comments are invited until 12 June 2020.

Actions

The guidelines include examples in relation to workplaces such as:

Plan one-way systems in corridors, stairways and other common areas and mitigate the risks where this is not possible

Do implement processes to stagger arrival and departure times to reduce crowding at entry and exit points

Check how effective safety measures and controls are

Act to take immediate actions to improve or change safety measures and controls that are not effective

BSI stated that the document will be revised “as frequently as necessary” to reflect the situation that businesses are in and taking into account comments, government guidance, the level of risk and emerging knowledge.

It expected to publish a second version at the end of June and explained that each version of the guidelines will be sector neutral and aligned to and complement the UK government guidance.

Safety

Scott Steedman, director of standards at BSI said: “Since the UK Government announced gradual easing of the lockdown, business leaders across the country have been taking steps to ensure that their working environment is safe. Now it is imperative that they come together to achieve their shared goal.

“Our role as the National Standards Body is to bring people together so they can share their expertise and knowledge and agree what good practice looks like. Together we can help to make the working environment safe for all.”

