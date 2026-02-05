Interview: Allianz’s chief distribution officer Nick Hobbs

Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz UK, tells Insurance Age about the importance of the provider’s regional footprint now including broker hubs, the challenges of the soft market and its MGA appetite as well as the ongoing investment in technology and goals for 2026.

In February last year Colm Holmes revealed plans to expand Allianz’s regional footprint, and over the course of the year it has been introducing ‘hubs’, most recently in Canary Wharf.

Hobbs notes that maintaining a fleet of branches (see box, right) is something Allianz has done “for a long, long time” as he points to it being crucial to stay relevant to local markets.

Allianz’s UK footprint

Branches and trading operations

GlasgowBelfastNewcastleLeedsManchesterBirminghamChelmsfordGuildfordLancasterL