People Moves: 2 – 6 February 2026

Featuring: Gallagher, Pen Underwriting, Liberty and HSB.

Ross Mackay joins Gallagher

Gallagher has recruited Ross Mackay as head of its Glasgow office, where he will oversee the 50 people.

Reporting to Mark Kerry, regional managing director for Scotland and Northern Ireland, Mackay will be responsible for supporting Gallagher’s existing client base and expanding its presence through new business opportunities.

Joining from Aon, he has held several leadership positions over 30 years including