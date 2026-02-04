Blog: Four cyber threats brokers can’t afford to ignore in 2026

Tom Draper, managing director of Coalition UK, assesses four threats that show the dynamic nature of cyber risk to brokers and their clients, highlighting cybersecurity cannot be a once-a-year questionnaire or a box-ticking exercise at renewals.

Coalition’s research shows nearly three‑quarters of UK SMEs have experienced a cyber incident in the past five years. Yet, more than a third let their standalone cyber insurance cover lapse. That gap between experience and action is where brokers can add the most value in 2026.

The cyber threat landscape evolves quickly, but so too does the claims environment. Below are four areas brokers should focus on with their clients this year, as well as practical advice for having meaningful conversations