RSA and Hiscox face new group action in Covid-19 BI legal row

Law firm Edwin Coe is advising two groups of businesses who have had their BI claims rejected by Hiscox and RSA.

Fresh group action against RSA and Hiscox is being prepared by insurance lawyers at Edwin Coe.

The claims relate to business interruption losses as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

According to Edwin Coe, the group action against Hiscox is in conjunction with claims specialist Roger Topping of Claims Equilibrium Club.

It advances under the name Hiscox Business Interruption Group, which the law firm stated involves a number of businesses that have been denied claims for BI losses during the pandemic.

Ambiguous

Head of insurance litigation at Edwin Coe, Roger Franklin, commented: “While it is correct that a lot of commercial insurance policies do not provide cover for losses caused by Covid-19, a lot of them do. Hiscox is one such example.

“Unfortunately, in many cases claims have been denied because of arguments based on ambiguous policy wordings and weak legal precedent.

“We aim to challenge those arguments as quickly and cost effectively as possible so that businesses can survive in these trying times.”

Meanwhile, the RSA group action is based on a “large number” of businesses owners in the holiday let cottage sector.

Franklin continued: “Businesses purchase insurance to give them some protection in times of crisis, especially SMEs, which usually only have one source of revenue.

“Too many insurers are reneging on the bargain they struck when they agreed to accept the premium.”

Franklin urged other businesses who have been denied claims from these insurers and are interested in joining the group to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Hiscox commented: “As we have said previously, we welcome all steps to expedite resolution of any disputes and we will work with the industry, its regulators and our customers to achieve this through the range of independent mechanisms available.”

Insurance Age has contacted RSA for a comment.

Litigation

Earlier this month, Edwin Coe teamed up with Harris Balcombe in spearheading claims for BI losses against Allianz Insurance under its Resilience MD&BI policy wording.

Hiscox is also under fire from another consumer action group, the Hiscox Action Group (HAG), which is being represented by Mishcon de Reya and is supported by Harbour Litigation Funding to take its case to court.

The pressure group represents more than 400 SMEs with up to £40m in claims between them and is set to launch an arbitration claim against the provider.

RSA is also facing legal action from separate groups, including a number of businesses in the childcare provision sector as well as a group of firms working in the self-catering accommodation market.

A number of providers are currently facing litigation for refusing to pay out coronavirus-related claims, including Aviva and QBE, Axa and Zurich.

