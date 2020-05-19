Beazley confirms £247m equity raise

Provider completes placement of new shares in order to support organic growth and strengthen its balance sheet to be able to respond to Covid-19 uncertainty.

Beazley has raised £247m through a placing and subscription of new ordinary shares, representing around 15% of its ordinary share capital prior to the move.

The provider noted that the funds will be used to position the business for organic growth and strengthen the balance sheet in light of continued uncertainty arising from Covid-19.

Beazley’s share price has increased by almost 10% since the move was announced this morning (19 May).

According to Beazley, the placing was conducted through an accelerated book-building process, with J.P. Morgan as well as certain directors and members of the senior management team participating.

A total of 78,501,420 new ordinary shares of 5p each in the capital of the company were placed by J.P Morgan Securities.

Meanwhile out of the management team, Beazley chief underwriting officer, Adrian Cox, agreed to subscribe for 95,238 placing shares, followed by CEO Andrew Horton with 47,619 placing shares.

Coronavirus

Beazley said in its trading update for Q1 2020 that it expects to pay out coronavirus-related claims of $170m (£139m).

The insurer also reported an investment loss of $55m in the three months to 31 March 2020.

Beazley said in a statement: “As previously announced in its trading statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020, rate changes for the three months ended 31 March 2020 were particularly encouraging, with an average rate increase of eight per cent, with three divisions achieving double digit increases.

“This strong momentum is expected to continue. Certain markets, such as property and marine, have now experienced two consecutive years of rising rates and present attractive near term opportunities. Beazley continues to maintain its strong underwriting discipline with a focus on risk quality and selection.”

It continued: “The net proceeds from the placing and subscription, along with an increased banking facility, demonstrate Beazley’s continued commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet that can support the Company’s growth ambitions and withstand a range of stress scenarios.”

The provider has also agreed to increase its banking facility from $225m to $450m and has drawn down a further $85m letter of credit, bringing the total draw down under the letter of credit to $225m.

