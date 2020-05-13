Covid-19: Dentists seek legal action in fresh BI dispute

The British Dental Association said its members had been “blindsided" after majority of coronavirus-related BI claims were rejected.

The British Dental Association (BDA) has appointed law firm Brown Rudnick LLP to look at its members’ insurance policies after the “vast majority” of dentists’ business interruption claims were rejected.

The BDA stated yesterday (12 May) that is was directly taking urgent action to help members that had been “blindsided by a lack of effective insurance response”.

It explained that it is now working with grassroots BDA members who have organised on social media to gather relevant evidence on the full range of policies in the sector.

The BDA stated that it is aware of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) decision to seek legal clarity on BI insurance with the aim to provide certainty for both customers and insurers.

FCA

It said in the statement: “The BDA has acted following uncertainty over whether the FCA move will help or hinder practices given the breadth of policy wording covering the different sectors of the UK economy and the urgent cash crisis facing businesses. This has been made more acute in light of the indication that a court hearing will not take place until July.”

In addition, the BDA noted that its members were hoping that Brown Rudnick will give them a better understanding of their legal positions and allow them to consider representations to the FCA as part of the regulators legal action.

“Following the conclusion of that process, an understanding of the legal position will give the BDA a strong foundation upon which to engage with insurers and the FCA,” the trade body said.

It added that a poll conducted by the BDA had indicated that over 70% of dental practices can only remain financially sustainable for the next three months.

Support

BDA board chair Mick Armstrong commented: “Many dentists who took out policies to guard against the unexpected have been left with no support during this pandemic.

“The FCA has begun its own legal process to weigh up policies covering almost every business sector in Britain. However, it is clear this will now take months.”



He continued: “We’re not prepared to be a passive observer, and wait on a ‘One Size Fits All’ court determination that could leave the practices that millions of patients depend on dangerously exposed.

“To that end, we have instructed an experienced international financial services law firm to review the insurance policies bought by dentists across the country from all providers.

“We need to know if there are realistic options to get practices the insurance payments that they desperately need, and that they thought they were signing up to.”

Action groups

Insurance Age has previously reported that law firm Fieldfisher is putting together a class action against QBE after the provider denied coronavirus-related BI claims from a number of dentists.

Earlier this week, the insurance sector was called upon to “restore the integrity and reputation of your industry” and resolve to honour extended BI claims, in an open letter from James Ollerenshaw, founder of the Covid Claims Group.

On 11 May the letter had 666 signatories, including the Hiscox Action Group which represents more than 200 businesses in dispute with Hiscox over cover.

RSA and Allianz are also among the insurers who have found themselves under fire for their positions on coronavirus pay outs.

