Covid-19: FCA bares teeth as BI dispute hots up

Regulator seeks court action to resolve uncertainty on business interruption cover and bring clarity on specific policy clauses.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking legal clarity on business interruption (BI) insurance with the aim to resolve doubt for businesses who are facing uncertainty on their claims.

The watchdog stated that it intends to seek a court declaration, on an agreed and urgent basis, to resolve uncertainty for many customers making BI claims, and the basis on which firms are making decisions to accept claims.

Court

It detailed that it is seeking to bring what it believes are the key relevant cases to court as soon as possible, with the aim to bring clarity on specific policy clauses and to get an independent view on the disputed policies.

According to the regulator, the cases taken to court will be “carefully chosen” as a representative sample of the most used policy wordings where cover has been disputed.

It said that it will come to an agreement with the insurers concerned in order to get the fastest possible judgement on the cases placed in front of the court.

Public interest

In a statement, the FCA said that it is intending to take this action in the public interest to advance its consumer protection and market integrity objectives.

The statement continued: “It should be noted that this intended action by the FCA, which we hope to place before the courts in an agreed and urgent manner, is not intended to encompass all possible disputes, but resolve some key contractual uncertainties. This will assist both insurers and the insured. It will not determine how much is payable under individual policies, but will provide the basis for doing so.

“The action will not prevent individuals from pursuing issues through the courts, or taking eligible complaints to the Financial Ombudsman. If we obtain a declaratory judgment, the Ombudsman will be able to take it into account in considering relevant complaints.”

Clarification

The FCA is also writing to a small number of insurers to clarify whether they are declining or intend to decline BI claims.

It added that it has outlined its proposals for seeking a timely, transparent and authoritative judgement to these firms, along with the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The regulator stated: “This group comprises some firms that have already made decisions about the application of their policies and others that are considering similar questions around policy coverage that could also give rise to genuine uncertainty.

“Today, we are writing to all these firms and expect them to clarify their position, by no later than 15 May 2020, as to whether they believe that their policy wordings for BI losses arising other than from property damage provide cover.”

Based on their answers, the FCA will consider which firms to ask to join the court process.

The industry has been heavily criticised for its approach to BI claims, with a number of action groups seeking litigation against insurers including Hiscox, RSA, Ecclesiastical, QBE, Axa and Zurich among others.

Obligation

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive of the FCA, said: “We have been clear that we believe in the majority of cases, business interruption insurance was not purchased to, and is unlikely to, cover the current emergency.

“However, there remain a number of policies where it is clear that the firm has an obligation to pay out on a policy. For these policies, it is important that claims are assessed and settled quickly.”

“There are also some other policies where firms may consider there is no doubt about wording and decline to pay a claim, but customers may still consider there is genuine uncertainty about whether their policy provides cover.”

He continued: “Our intended court action is designed to resolve a selected number of key issues causing uncertainty as promptly as possible and to provide greater clarity for all parties, both insured and insurers.

“It is clear that decisive action is appropriate given the severity of the potential consequences for customers.”

Claims

In a Dear CEO letter to insurers last month, Woolard called on providers to settle valid claims quickly.

The FCA further noted that most SME insurance policies are focused on property damage and that in the majority of cases insurers are unlikely to be obliged to pay out in relation to the pandemic.

However, some policies cover for BI from causes including infectious disease, non-damage denial of access and public authority closures.

The regulator stated: “Whether there is cover for the business interruption related to the pandemic crisis will depend on a number of factors including the policy’s wording.

“The range of wordings and types of coverage are sufficiently broad in the BI market that it is difficult to determine at a general level the degree to which any one individual customer may be able to claim.”

Uncertainty

According to the FCA, the significant differences in wording between policies and across firms have the potential to create ongoing uncertainty for a long period of time.

“It is clear that decisive action is appropriate given the severity of the potential consequences for customers in the current coronavirus emergency,” it stated.

The regulator further called on insurers to communicate clearly and sympathetically to their customers in cases where policies do not respond to the current situation, and to consider whether there is other help they can give their customers at this point.

It further explained that customers who believe they have been mis-sold their BI policy by their broker or insurer can make a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

The regulator concluded: “We will consider firms’ behaviour and performance compared to these expectations during our business-as-usual supervision and when assessing their culture.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.