New event launched to celebrate London as global insurance centre

A new UK insurance event, London Risk Week, has been launched to celebrate the English capital “as a centre of risk transfer and showcase its expertise and experience”.

The showcase, which clashes with the largest insurance event in the UK – the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester, is organised by The London Market Group, the trade body for the specialty (re)insurance sector.

The LMG said the week is centred around the Global Risk Summit being held on 12 May, which will “explore how the London’s insurance market can help global firms tackle the most pressing and emerging risks confronting global businesses”.

London Risk Week events