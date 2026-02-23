New event launched to celebrate London as global insurance centre
A new UK insurance event, London Risk Week, has been launched to celebrate the English capital “as a centre of risk transfer and showcase its expertise and experience”.
The showcase, which clashes with the largest insurance event in the UK – the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester, is organised by The London Market Group, the trade body for the specialty (re)insurance sector.
The LMG said the week is centred around the Global Risk Summit being held on 12 May, which will “explore how the London’s insurance market can help global firms tackle the most pressing and emerging risks confronting global businesses”.
London Risk Week events
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Bayles confirmed as CEO of GI broking at Everywhen
Phil Bayles’ switch from chief commercial officer at Everywhen to CEO of general insurance broking has been confirmed, after he took on the post in December subject to regulatory approval when Richard Tuplin left.
MGA launches commercial HGV motor breakdown policy
Add-on insurance specialist Alps has launched a commercial HGV motor breakdown policy designed to provide nationwide rapid roadside and base assistance to HGV vehicles above 7.5 tonnes.
Convex reveals GWP approaching $6bn and profit growth for 2025 in run-up to AIG deal
Convex Group grew gross written premium by 14% in 2025 to $5.88bn (£4.35bn) as it made a net profit for the third year in a row ahead of sealing investment from AIG.
QBE International posts double digit premium growth
QBE International’s combined operating ratio improved again to 88.5% last year as the division, in which the UK sits, grew premium 12.6%.
QBE divests arm with UK business to Swiss Re
QBE has entered into an agreement to divest its global trade credit and surety business to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance arm of the Swiss Re Group.
CFC sale rumours resurface
The private equity owners of cyber insurer CFC are exploring “strategic options” having appointed advisers, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Zurich UK trims COR again and profits rise further in 2025
Zurich UK achieved a combined operating ratio of sub 90% for property and casualty business with profits rising 21% in 2025 while premiums stayed stable.
SRG broker to wholesale pothole damage cover
Strategic Insurance Services has launched a vehicle insurance product designed to cover damage caused by potholes, making it available to brokers on a wholesale basis for private motor and commercial fleet clients.