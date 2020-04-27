Covid-19: Treasury Committee tells insurers to be clear and fair
Mel Stride MP states firms are continuously facing difficulties in making successful coronavirus-related claims as the ABI says insurers are expected to pay out a total of £1.2bn.
Mel Stride MP, chair of the Treasury Committee, has urged insurers to be clear and fair with coronavirus claimants.
The committee wrote to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on 25 March, questioning the insurance sector’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
In response, ABI director general Huw Evans, stated that insurers are expected to pay out claims related to Covid-19 totalling £1.2bn, including £900m in business interruption claims.
Difficulties
Commenting on the response to the letter, Stride said: “The ABI has estimated that its members will pay out £900m in business interruption claims relating to coronavirus.
“Yet the Committee continues to receive evidence concerning the difficulties that firms are facing in making a successful claim.”
He added that UKHospitality, a hospitality trade association, had told the committee that 71% of its members have had their claims rejected.
Stride accepted that there “may be instances” where policyholders believe they are covered for Covid-19, where in reality they are not.
He continued: “However, we are concerned that the insurance sector goes the extra mile in meeting claims wherever possible. For example, where there may be grey areas within policies.
“The Committee echoes the expectations of the FCA: insurers should be clear and not misleading whenever they communicate and be fair and professional in how they deal with their customers.”
Future
Stride concluded: “In his letter, Huw Evans raised the issue of state intervention in the future cover of pandemics.
“It’s an important point that the Committee may choose to raise with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury during our evidence session with him next week.”
The ABI, along with the insurance industry as a whole, has been criticised for its response to the outbreak.
A number of different action groups are currently mulling legal action against providers that have rejected claims, including Hiscox and RSA.
