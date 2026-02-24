Movo picks Applied for personal lines panel on Quote Portal

Movo Partnership has teamed up with Applied Systems to power its Quote Portal providing network brokers access to insurer and MGA personal lines schemes for full-cycle EDI trading.

B2B marketplace Quote Portal was rolled out in April 2023 initially to group brokers and appointed representatives with plans to go wider into the market.

The launch came after Movo bought 50% of insurtech Durrell in 2022.

Applied Rating Hub consolidates dozens of insurer connection points down to one access point for personal lines rating, delivered in this case through Quote Portal, making it easy to find the right product for their client’s specific risk.Matt Wellman, senior director of