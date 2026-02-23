Interview: Accelerant boss Radke on seeking broker input to help sector unlock value

“We would love an opportunity to start a dialogue with a number of UK brokers,” Accelerant Risk Exchange CEO Jeff Radke has told Insurance Age stressing the platform is not just looking towards “big, giant” brokers.

“What we’re finding is that by being able to partner closely with retail agents that are medium sized, quite often we’ve got solutions to challenges that are quite a nice value unlock for them, not always but quite often,” he says.

“We’re not trying to cut anyone out of the distribution chain, but we’d love to have more conversations directly with the UK brokers focused on, what can we do? What challenges can we solve?”

MGAs

US-headquartered Accelerant, a risk exchange platform and capacity