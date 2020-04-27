Covid-19: Total claims pay-outs expected to reach £1.2bn

The ABI says insurers are expected to pay £900m towards business interruption claims.

Claims pay-outs related to Covid-19 are expected to reach over £1.2bn, according to initial estimates from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The trade body detailed that this covers payments on business interruption, travel insurance, wedding policies and cancelled school trips.

The estimate forms part of the ABI’s response to the Treasury Select Committee, which it said sets out how insurers continue to support their customers throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The letter from the Treasury Select Committee questioned the trade body’s response to the outbreak and the ABI has previously pledged to address them and respond to the committee.

The ABI noted that the figure is a working estimate and that the data had been aggregated to provide as full a picture as possible at this stage. The £1.2bn does not include claims made through Lloyd’s and the London Market.

Business interruption

According to the trade body, £900m of the total relates to business interruption claims, while £275m is expected to cover travel claims, with £25m across wedding insurance, school trips and events.

The ABI further stated that while most businesses will not have purchased insurance to cover against Covid-19, for those that have claims, some are expected to be substantial.

The organisation has previously been criticised for the tone of its messaging around business interruption claims related to Covid-19.



According to the ABI, other key points in the submission to the committee highlight that:

Insurers have been managing an unprecedented level of activity in response to Covid-19 with some insurers reporting a 200% rise in call volumes into their call centres.

Insurers have agreed important customer pledges on home, motor, travel, private medical, protection, and pet insurance to give added support to customers. These include home insurance policies covering those working from home, motor insurance policies extended to cover NHS volunteers, and travel insurers extending policies for those stuck abroad.

The ABI further stressed that because only a small number of businesses have policies that cover against coronavirus, insurers have not been collecting premiums and building up reserves which enable them to pay claims in this area.

It added that no country in the world is able to provide widespread pandemic insurance.

In addition, the ABI accepted that the debate around whether pandemic cover can be provided through an insurance model in the future is important, adding that it is “clear that significant state involvement would be required”.

Worrying

Huw Evans, ABI’s director general, commented: “This is an unprecedented event, and insurers recognise that it is a very worrying time for everyone.

“While many business owners are uninsured for pandemics, UK insurers still expect to pay over £1.2 billion in claims, making this a significant insured event.

“From paying all valid claims, to providing a range of extra help and support to customers, insurers are working hard to reassure and support policyholders through this uncertain period.”



He continued: “However, we are also painfully aware that the majority of businesses are uninsured for global pandemics, as is the case throughout continental Europe and North America.

“Although ABI members expect to pay £900m in business interruption claims, most policyholders are not covered for pandemic losses.

“We agree strongly that the UK should examine public-private partnerships to find a lasting solution, to enable more affordable, more extensive pandemic insurance cover to be available to those firms who want it.”

