Aviva brings charity activities in Community Fund and Foundation together

Aviva has unveiled a simplified structure for its charitable activity bringing together the Aviva Community Fund and its previous grant-making programme, the Foundation, into a single offering.

The Aviva Community Fund was launched in 2015 as a way for smaller community groups and charities to fund local projects supporting financial wellbeing. Over time, communities could also apply for funding to take action against the impacts of climate change.

Last March 28 winners of the Broker Community Fund shared a pot of £235,000.

Charitable funding is becoming scarcer at a time when many people in the UK are not well prepared to cope with life’s financial challenges. It’s a tough environment