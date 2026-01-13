Video Q&A: Arch’s Mark McGrady on the importance getting to know customers in the emerging liability space

In this video – the last in a three part series – Mark McGrady, liability underwriting manager, UK regions, Arch discusses the opportunities in the emerging liability space.

In conversation with Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift, he details how it can underwrite everything from the "weird and wonderful" to more conventional risks, with case studies to demonstrate both.

McGrady also gives insights into the wide spectrum of opportunities offered in the product liability space - especially for those who spend time getting to know their customers; and offers a glimpse into what brokers can expect from the Arch going forward.

Catch up on the first two videos featuring Arch UK’s MD Mike Bottle and director of underwriting Stuart Danskin now.

