Markel launches life science combined

Markel has launched life science combined created specifically for SMEs operating in the sector.

The insurer claimed the policy is “dedicated to protecting tomorrow’s innovators”.

In October Lee Mooney, managing director of Markel UK, told Insurance Age the provider was focused on increasing its relevance to brokers and launching new products in 2026.

He had taken up the role in June succeeding Neil Galjaard.

Collaboration

According to Markel, the latest launch marks a “significant step” in its UK growth strategy and it highlighted the offering had been developed in “close collaboration” with