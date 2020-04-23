Covid-19: Litigation against brokers and insurers set to increase amid BI row

The market has been criticised for its response to the coronavirus crisis, particularly with regard to business interruption as providers "look down the barrel' of class action.

Insurance lawyers have warned that brokers will face an increase in litigation from unhappy clients as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

However, the legal experts argued that it is unlikely that these cases will be successful if they do end up going to court.

“I do not believe it is going to be easy to make a claim against a broker for failing to arrange insurance for this ‘pandemic episode’, because Pandemic Insurance, as such, has never been available,” commented Roger Flaxman, executive chairman at Flaxmans.

“There might be a lot of attempts to sue brokers but I’m not convinced they would be altogether successful or quick to resolve,” he added.

“I am also perturbed to hear that some PI policies may not cover these claims.”

Concerned

Similarly, Michael Hogg, partner at Kennedys, predicted that brokers would be concerned as many people are now looking at taking legal action against their insurer.

He continued: “The broker will act for their client to get what’s right for them, but inevitably when these things go wrong they will turn to their broker and say ‘why didn’t you get me the cover that I needed?’.

“The answer will be that the cover they got is the kind of cover that the market is offering, and insurers would be surprised to find they covered the situation that we are all now facing throughout the UK and beyond.”

Hogg noted that while he expected there to be an increase in complaints about broker performance, he can “see the broking community resisting that quite strongly”.

Easy targets

Meanwhile, Aaron Le Marquer, a partner at Fenchurch Law, stated that brokers often find themselves in the firing line because they are “easy targets” where they cannot get claims paid.

“Ninety percent of the time where there’s blame laid at the broker’s door there’s no good legal basis for that, they’re just seen as an additional pot of money to go after,” he explained.

Le Marquer continued: “At present where insurers are taking a very hard line approach it’s hard to see how you can lay any blame for that at the broker’s door.

“It’s not any one broker’s relationship with the insurer that has influenced the situation – all the brokers are facing the same situation where insurers are refusing to pay claims.”

Experts agreed though that insurers will be in a more difficult position, with an increase in complaints and litigation predicted.

Hiscox

The industry as a whole has been slammed over its response to the coronavirus outbreak, with insurers including Hiscox, RSA, QBE and Ecclesiastical being publicly criticised by customers for not paying claims.

The most troubled insurer so far is Hiscox, after a consortium of UK companies, calling themselves the Hiscox Action Group, claimed the provider was wrongly denying BI claims and putting thousands of businesses at risk.

TV chef Raymond Blanc has also joined in, slamming Hiscox for refusing to pay out after he was forced to shut his 37 restaurants and pubs due to the UK wide lockdown.

In addition, it was reported yesterday (22 April) that the provider had been hit by fresh accusations from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which has been advised that members with Hiscox policies have a good case against the insurer.

Hiscox has hit back with a statement arguing that its business interruption exposure to the Covid-19 emergency was limited.

Jonathan Compton, partner at DMH Stallard, stated that his firm was being approached by an increasing number of SMEs looking for advice around how to deal with insurers who refuse to pay BI claims.

He commented: “The recent threats from Hiscox Action Group and indeed others, will do nothing to improve the reputation of insurers.

“All too often, the insured, having paid no shortage in premiums, will experience a reluctance on the part of insurers to pay out when their assistance is most needed.”

He added that standard tactics include exceptions and limitations as well as general attrition.

Compton noted: “Hiscox, noted for its high end high risk market, is now looking down the barrel of a class or group action. They released a statement last week (15 April) to justify its position, saying its business interruption exposure was limited due to the Covid-19 emergency.”

Case

Meanwhile, Flaxman added that he “cannot predict whether the Action Groups will have a case or not”

He noted: “It depends largely on the how the claims are made and whether the intention of the contract will hold any sway with the court.”

According to Flaxman, courts would normally interpret the ordinary meaning of the words in the policy as they stand.

He continued: “It could be said that if any insurance policy reads to the ordinary, typical policyholder as though it covers the circumstances of the lockdown then from an ethical and good faith point of view you could argue that they should pay the claims.

“On the other hand, from the standpoint of the law of contract it might be that the law gives insurers enough protection to say that the words are the words and that’s as far as we’re going to go.”

“For the sake of the future of the industry I hope that some quarter can be given, somehow, to the exercise of good faith towards policyholders that genuinely thought they had cover for this tragic episode,” Flaxman continued.

Why?

Compton added:“The question that insurers must ask themselves is why they are coming in for such a hammering and whether the hammering is deserved.

“Clearly they are being criticised because they are not paying out on claims brought by the small business sector.

“Sadly, all insurers have to do, in most instances, is to wait. Many of the businesses in trouble will be wound up. At this point, the claim against the insurer is in the hands of a liquidator – usually - who will have limited funds to pursue the claim.”

Cover

Le Marquer added that the debate around BI has arisen because very few, if any, policies provide express cover for pandemics, which is why insurers are denying claims.

However, policyholders looking at the way their policy extensions are drafted are arguing that it looks like they do extend to cover the present circumstances.

“It might not have been what was front of the mind of the underwriter that drafted the policy wording but that doesn’t mean that the words used to draft the wording don’t cover the losses that are now being suffered,” he explained.

He urged insurers to look at each claim individually to see if policyholders are covered or not, adding that he was surprised by the blanket denials of coverage issued by many insurers.

Le Marquer continued: “Each of those claims merits its own consideration based on facts and whilst many of them won’t have been covered some of them deserve proper consideration.

“This blanket approach to denial doesn’t meet the regulator’s treating customers fairly test.”

Premises

Meanwhile Hogg noted that BI cover is usually related to the business premises, adding that standard policies usually require there to be damage to property, which is not what is considered to have happened here.

He added: “Some BI extensions go further, and don’t require there to be damage, but do require something to have happened at the business premises.

“But who can say that they had Covid-19 in their premises, and that was the reason they closed down, when the Prime Minister told everyone to go home?

“While each policy wording will have to be examined carefully, that’s not how the cover is usually meant to work.”

Similarly, if a policy covers denial of access to premises, this will kick in if something happens at or in the vicinity of the business location.

In Hogg’s view it would be a stretch to say that these policies were intended to cover a pandemic.

“When you have a situation like this that’s where you expect the government to step in,” he continued.

“It’s beyond what insurers should perhaps be expected to deal with, when you’ve got everybody being affected similarly. But ultimately you will have to look at the wording.”

Hogg concluded: “There’ll be enough companies that are suffering such losses that they have no choice but to challenge strongly their insurer’s decision.”

