Hiscox grows UK book even faster in 2025

Hiscox’s growth momentum has accelerated again in the UK, with the insurer excited about its results and even “more excited about the future” with brokers, according to group chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle.

The insurer’s UK written premium hit $962.4m (£712.2m) in 2025, up 8.4% on the year before. This was better than the 5.8% growth in 2024 – which at the time was hailed as a recent record – and the 2.4% boost in 2023.

“We’re really pleased with that momentum, and that momentum has been building,” Musselle, pictured, told Insurance Age.

“This is a lot of things coming together. Brands, distribution, innovation and tech – it’s all sort of clicking together to produce that result.”

Double-digit

The art