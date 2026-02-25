Ageas posts higher UK premium amid deal effects starting to kick in
Ageas grew UK premium by 6% to €1.93bn (£1.68bn) last year with the insurer noting a “solid UK result despite [the] softer market”.
The increase from €1.85bn in 2024 was partially supported by the acquisitions of Esure and of Saga’s underwriter Acromas Insurance Company as well as entering a partnership with the over-50s specialist.
The £1.3bn Esure buy completed on 30 September 2025, boosting Ageas up to a top-three player in the UK personal lines market.
Ageas stated: “The integration is progressing well, and synergies are in line with plan, with the new management team for the combined entity of Ageas UK and Esure announced
