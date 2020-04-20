Car insurance premiums fall in Q1 2020

Research by Confused.com and Willis Towers Watson reveals dip in motor premiums, following a £47 rise over the last year.

Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 1% (£6) in the first quarter of 2020, according to the latest Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index in association with Willis Towers Watson.

The average premium in Q1 2020 was £809, down from £815 in the previous quarter.However, average premiums had previously been on the increase and rose by £47 over the past year.

Regions

​​​​​​​According to the data, driver in Central and North Wales saw the greatest quarterly drop in process, with premiums falling on average by 3% to £637.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Borders and the East Midlands were the two regions in the UK to experience the largest rise in the cost of comprehensive car insurance, with premiums increasing by 2% and 1% respectively.

Looking at more locally focused data, Salisbury benefited from the largest quarterly fall of 12%, reducing the premiums of drivers in this area to £600.

The sharpest rise was recorded in the City of London, where average premiums shot up by 19%, with drivers paying an average of £1,389 in the last three months.

Gender

Male drivers aged 71 or over experienced the greatest fall in price, compared to other age groups, seeing a 4% quarterly price decrease, taking their annual premiums to £525.

Meanwhile, male drivers aged between 26 and 30 experienced the largest price rise of 1%, taking their annual premiums to £1093.

Covid-19

Graham Wright, UK lead of P&C personal lines pricing at Willis Towers Watson, commented: “Premium levels for the first quarter have continued to fluctuate monthly with little evidence of an emerging overall trend, which reflects the uncertainties faced by the market and the challenge of balancing conflicting future trends.

“The index data represents a largely pre-Covid period and does not yet give insights into the market’s pricing response to Covid-19, although there is widespread recognition of claim frequency reductions whilst lockdown measures persist and acknowledgement that these may be offset to some degree by severity increases, all of which adds to the uncertainty in the market.”

He added: “Notwithstanding the specific impacts of Covid-19 on driving behaviours, the current situation makes future prediction of claims inflation, the timing of the Civil Liabilities Bill implementation and the impact on future reinsurance costs all the more challenging.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the crisis, we will be aiming to publish an interim index during Q2 to provide an update to the market.”

Trajectory

Steve Fletcher, head of data services at Confused.com commented: “If there’s one thing we know for certain it’s that insurers don’t like uncertainty.

“There is evidence to suggest that it will be a while before prices calm down and that they will continue on the upward trajectory we’ve seen over the past year and a half.”

He concluded: “While we don’t expect insurers to introduce discounts to account for fewer miles being driven, people are looking to make savings at this financially challenging time.

“The winners will be the insurers that listen to customer needs and simultaneously react to market movements. Societal uncertainty means insurers will need to closely follow this situation as it unfolds.”

