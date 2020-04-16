Covid-19: Insurers clarify stance on Coronavirus cover
A number of providers have introduced exclusions for Covid-19.
Many of the major insurers have looked over their policy wordings in response to the coronavirus crisis, with several introducing total exclusions for Covid-19.
A spokesperson for RSA told Insurance Age that the insurer had excluded coronavirus and other pandemics from 1 April.
“In an effort to remain competitive, and in step with several of our peers, we are clarifying our cover in respect of infectious diseases under the Business Interruption section of our policies,” the spokesperson explained.
They added: “Current customers remain unaffected by the change but this clarification will apply from renewal.”
Similarly, in a communication to brokers seen by Insurance Age, Axa stated that it is applying a total exclusion for Covid-19 across all of its schemes.
The exclusion applies to new business, renewals and where cover is added to a policy midterm. Axa declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.
Business interruption
The discussion around cover for Covid-19 has mainly revolved around business interruption (BI) cover. The insurance sector has been criticised for its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association recently stated that the industry was “getting hammered by MPs and the press” over BI.
Brokers have argued they were being unfairly maligned as a result and earlier this month they demanded greater clarity and flexibility from insurers.
In a Dear CEO letter to the industry published this week, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered insurers to pay valid claims quickly. The regulator has previously called on the sector to treat customers fairly.
Allianz chief underwriting officer, Neil Clutterbuck, commented: “We are issuing clarification of wordings to a minority of policyholders and reviewing our wordings to ensure that we provide our customers with appropriate cover for business interruption while reflecting that a pandemic event of this scale is too large for the industry to protect against.
“The feedback we have received from brokers demonstrates that they recognise the challenges Coronavirus presents to the industry as a whole. “
Claims
Clutterbuck added that most businesses affected by Covid-19 will not have purchased cover that will enable them to claim on their insurance, as standard BI cover does not include closure due to an infectious disease or government action.
He continued: “This is the case for the vast majority of Allianz commercial customers, where our standard policies will not provide business interruption cover for losses as a result of Covid-19.
“However, there will be some instances where we do provide some elements of cover which may respond to Covid-19 incidents and we are responding to those claims in accordance with the policy wording.”
Diseases
Meanwhile, Adam Clarke, chief underwriting officer at Ageas, stated that the provider had been reviewing and updating its business insurance policies and the diseases they cover “long before the outbreak of Covid-19”.
He added: “As a result of this review work over the last few years the extension in all new and updated wordings now lists all the diseases which the extension applies to.
“This list does not include Covid-19, and future updates to the list would not include Covid-19 because it falls in the potential pandemic category and the cover we offer is business interruption cover not pandemic cover.”
Insurance Age has reached out to a number of providers for comment. The story will be updated.
