Covid-19: Industry welcomes "firm and pragmatic" FCA message on BI claims

Sector responds to the regulator's Dear CEO letter calling on insurers to pay valid claims quickly.

Insurance industry bodies have broadly welcomed the clarity on business interruption claims for SMEs provided by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in its letter to the sector yesterday (15 April).

In the letter, Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive officer of the FCA, ordered insurers to pay out BI claims related to the coronavirus as soon as possible.

In addition, firms who refuse to pay out were told to explain why and how they believe it represents a fair outcome for consumers.

Woolard also pledged that the regulator will not intervene in cases where a business does not have cover for pandemics.

Brokers

Commenting on what the letter means for brokers, David Sparkes, head of compliance and training, at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, said: “What members want is some clarity, they are trying to help their clients who are facing uncertain outcomes and need answers.

“We welcome the firm and pragmatic instruction from the FCA which will help our members to resolve the queries they are facing.”

The Chartered insurance Institute (CII) also met the FCA’s approach with positivity.

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement at the CII, said: “We also support the FCA’s focus on paying claims in a timely fashion. Each year, the CII interviews 2000 small businesses to gauge their trust in insurance.

“To date, SMEs who make claims have told us that their claim is usually dealt with speedily - in fact, speed of payment is one of the best performing indicators that we measure.”

He added: “However, perceptions about how quickly a claim will be dealt with among SMEs buying insurance is significantly worse – our research shows that it is one of the areas that SMEs are most concerned about.”

Opportunity

According to Richards, the insurance industry now has an opportunity to demonstrate that its “ability to pay claims quickly is better than most people perceive it to be”.

He continued: “We are confident that the majority of insurers will continue to build trust in the profession by delivering on their promise with a clear, accurate and timely processes that the FCA is looking for.”

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers commented: “This FCA clarification confirms the scope of pandemic insurance among firms.

“Insurers recognise this is a worrying time for all businesses and ABI members are committed to swift payment of valid claims and interim payments to their customers.”

Concern

However, insurance consultancy Mactavish stated that it was concerned that insurers will not meet the FCA’s request.

The firm argued that this was because insurers have incurred significant losses on their investments and will “want to manage their cash flow more carefully than during normal circumstances”.

Mactavish also noted that settlements could be slowed down because the claims departments at insurers are not at full capacity due to the lockdown.

The consultancy added that it would like to see an independent review process set up to monitor how insurers are dealing with Coronavirus-related insurance claims.

Bruce Hepburn, CE of Mactavish said: “The impact of Coronavirus on businesses is huge, and sadly most did not have insurance policies that covered pandemics so relatively few will be successful if they make a claim.

“However, with many businesses struggling insurers have a duty to make any legitimate settlements as quickly as possible, but to also respond to clients who have made claims to let them know the outcome and the reasons for this.”

He continued: “Insurers should have their feet held to the fire over this and the only way of doing this would be to have a review process set up so that their actions can be monitored properly.”

Expectations

Last month, the FCA set out its expectations for general insurance firms during Covid-19, calling on the sector to treat customers fairly.

The insurance industry has faced a customer backlash following its response to the crisis, while brokers have said they are being unfairly maligned by MPs and the press over business interruption payouts.

