Covid-19: Insurers will need to "carefully consider" BI position, says Oliver Wyman

The management consulting firm warns of a coming trade-off between maintaining the economic integrity of the business and maintaining customer trust, as it outlines how European insurers can manage the impact of coronavirus.

Oliver Wyman’s insurance team has warned that insurers will need to “carefully consider” how they handle business interruption claims in relation to Covid-19.

The management consulting firm admitted that there is wide expectation that claims in this area may be limited as most businesses are not covered for pandemic risks and many policies require infectious conditions to be named.

However, it added: “There is increasing pressure in many countries from governments, regulators, industry bodies, and consumer groups for claims related to business continuity to be covered under exceptional conditions.

“Insurers will need to consider carefully their positions here, as there will be a trade-off between maintaining the economic integrity of the business as defined by the terms and conditions, and maintaining customer trust, and hence lifetime value.”

Scrutiny

Oliver Wyman further predicted that the implicit social contract between the insurance industry and its customers will “come under intense scrutiny”.

The UK insurance industry has been widely criticised for its response to the coronavirus crisis after the Association of British Insurers revealed that the majority of businesses would not be covered for the outbreak.

In addition, confusion followed the government’s coronavirus update on 17 March that pandemic cover would pay out even though the government had only recommended certain business closures at that time and not ordered them to close.

Yesterday (31 March) the British Insurance Brokers’ Association argued that the industry was “getting hammered” by the press and MPs over BI cover.

The comments came as the Oliver Wyman insurance team published a paper outlining how European insurers can manage the impact of Covid-19.

Impact

It further warned that a prolonged economic downturn as a result of the crisis will have a profound impact on future business plans.

It highlighted that beyond the business lines that will be immediately affected, there will be many more lines impacted by second-order effects and the economic recession that is expected to follow the crisis.

The firm noted that cyber risks had increased as a result of people working from home and that interruption of cross-border supply lines will result in losses in trade credit and associated lines.

In addition, Oliver Wyman stated that marine, aviation, and transport and energy volumes are likely to be significantly reduced, given the decline in global demand.

It stated: “Over time, the focus will shift from understanding first-order and second-order exposures (and the potential political or wider pressures related to them), to thinking through how the market dynamics will develop in terms of propositions, demand shifts, and price hardening.”

Priorities

The business further outlined the following eight priorities for insurance top executives:

Prioritise across your different activities to be present for your customers and fulfil their most critical needs, given the potential shortage in resources and drop in operations efficiency. Commercial insurers should understand the extent and nature of potential “hidden” pandemic exposures, particularly in their business interruption lines. While contractually most policies will have material pandemic exclusions, that is not always the case or the wording is not definitive. Review and optimise financial and risk management strategy. Model the potential impact on business plans for the medium and long term as recession scenarios are now confirmed. Start planning your next moves to protect or increase your market share, including assessing M&A opportunities. Accelerate your digitisation efforts, both for short-term and medium-term needs. Role model your organisation and reassure your environment to increase employee engagement, client loyalty, and investor support. Grasp the opportunity to transform your ways of working.

Oliver Wyman commented: “These are unprecedented times, and it’s likely that our societies and economies will be permanently changed as a result of this pandemic.

“Insurance has always played a critical role in providing greater certainty to individuals and businesses through risk pooling, risk sharing, and access to long-term investments and savings, which in turn allows for entrepreneurship, economic stability, and growth.”

It added: “This role is more visible and more important than ever before, and the longer-term outlook for the insurance industry will be strong provided we navigate this near-term turbulence.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.