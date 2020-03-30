Covid-19: ABI pledges to address questions raised by Treasury Select Committee

Last week, the Committee wrote to ABI director general Huw Evans requesting insurer data in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued a reply to a letter from the Treasury Select Committee, which questioned the trade body’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the ABI stated that the body is addressing the questions raised in the letter and will be responding to the committee.

The spokesperson said: “The insurance industry recognises this is a very difficult and worrying time, and insurers are doing all it can to help and support customers.

“This includes travel insurers expected to make record payouts of £275m to people who have had their travel plans ruined by coronavirus, industry commitments to ensure fair and prompt service standards to customers, including waiving the requirement to inform your insurer if using your car for volunteering and ensuring drivers are not penalised following suspension of vehicle MOT testing.”

Letter

As first reported by sister title Insurance Post, the chair of the Treasury Select Committee, Mel Stride MP, wrote to ABI director general, Huw Evans, last week asking for data on insurer responses to the Covid-19 crisis.

Stride wrote: “It is a concerning time for all of us in the face of the coronavirus threat. As such, many will be looking to their insurer for both flexibility and assurance.”

He added that he would be sharing the letter with the Financial Conduct Authority, which recently set out its expectations for general insurance firms, asking the industry to treat customers fairly during the crisis.

Questions

Stride requested answers to the following questions:

How many of your members have ceased to offer a product since the onset of the crisis?

How many of your members have changed the terms of a product?

Can you provide examples, by product, of how policies have changed, while in force, at renewal or at initial purchase?

Can you provide, on a weekly basis since 1 January 2020, the aggregated number of policies sold by type of cover, separated by renewal or initial custom?

Can you provide information on how firms have communicated to customers, both current and potential, how things have changed in the market, and where exclusions, or changes in when policies can be called upon, have also changed?

Can you provide an estimate of the amount of money, in aggregate, your firms expect to pay out for business disruption in the face of the coronavirus?

Can you provide details of the approach that your members are taking in respect of business interruption insurance, given the government’s recent announcements concerning the effective moment of the requirement for businesses to close?

Can you provide details of the approach that your members are taking regarding the provision of cover for the costs to business relating to Covid-19 and where there may be some flexibility shown in respect of this element of potential cover?

Given that the NHS has secured an agreement to use private hospital facilities and staff, what are the implications for the cover that firms are able to provide to individuals with private health insurance policies?

In its initial response to the letter, the ABI stated that it does not collect most of this type of data on an ongoing basis.

It vowed to work with its members on a “best endeavours” basis to answer the questions.

Unprecedented

The ABI spokesperson continued: “This is an unprecedented challenge and no country in the world offers extensive pandemic insurance to business.

“Governments need to work with insurers on solutions to this global issue. Insurance to cover all pandemics would be too expensive for most firms to afford.”

They concluded: “Millions of firms, large and small, rely on insurers to protect them against the day to day risks like fire, flood, and workplace injuries, on which insurers pay out over £22m every day to help UK businesses continue trading.”

This follows news that the insurance industry has faced a customer backlash as most commercial policies do not cover for business interruption caused by pandemic.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.