Covid-19: Lloyd's outlines coronavirus impact and response

CEO John Neal urges the industry to "put a lot more effort" into explaining products to clients.

Lloyd’s has reassessed the focus of its Future at Lloyd’s strategy for Q2 2020 as it deals with the “unprecedented challenge” of Covid-19, according to CEO John Neal.

Speaking on a call with the media, Neal said: “It would be inappropriate to be spending high sums of money in the face of economic challenges and in a time where the market is operationally under strain.

“We’ve narrowed our focus into the areas that will make the most difference in 2020 and 2021.”

He explained that these areas include continuing with developing the London Market’s electronic placing platform (PPL), to continue with the coverholder solution being put in place and to continue with claims work.

Neal added: “We also want to make sure that the underlying framework is put in place for data and technology. It’s a heightened focus through Q2 and we’ll review that position in Q3 and Q4.”

Business interruption

The CEO also addressed the debate around business interruption cover, echoing the statement from the Association of British Insurers that most businesses will not have pandemic cover.

“Where the covers are in place and cover has been bought, there will be a response. If there isn’t cover, then there won’t be a response,” he added.

“If that’s not been explained properly to the client then that would be disappointing.”

He urged the industry to get better at explaining the different covers that are available to clients.

Neal continued: “Our industry is good at looking at solutions that can work for new exposures and risks.

“If there’s a lesson for us, I think we need to put a lot more effort into explaining the types of products we design and the benefits that they can have.”

Impact

According to Neal, Lloyd’s expects a number of classes of business to be impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

These include events cancellation, medical malpractice, employers’ liability, healthcare workers and airline flight attendants.

He also warned of potential lawsuits arising from the pandemic, including general liability claims against cruise companies and hotels.

“We do not see this as any different to any other form of catastrophic loss that the market would see. We don’t see it as being out of line,” Neal continued.

Lloyd’s is set to communicate figures around expected market losses in May, with Neal noting that it is too early to say at the moment.

Results

The market announced its financial results for 2019 yesterday (26 March), revealing a profit of £2.5bn, a significant rise from the £1bn loss reported in 2018.

Last week, Lloyd’s rang the Lutine Bell as it closed its underwriting room in London in response to Covid-19.

Neal noted that it was too early to say if Lloyd’s business volumes had been impacted by the change to remote working.

He stated: “We’ve been talking to all of the participants in our marketplace and particularly the brokers, who are at the front-end of processing, and their processing volumes are up 20 to 30% in terms of electronic trading activity.

“Operationally, we’re in good shape at the moment and the systems are working well.”

However, he admitted that the situation will become more difficult the longer it goes on for.

“It is something that we’re keeping under close watch,” he added.

Neal concluded: “Our focus is on the underwriting account, it’s the combined operating ratio that matters to us and the performance measures put in place are designed to get that to below 100%.

“That’s absolutely within our control and where we focus our efforts most.”

