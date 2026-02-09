 Skip to main content
AIG completes deal for Convex minority stake

Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand Convex
    • Insurance Age staff

AIG has completed the acquisitions of strategic minority ownership stakes in specialty insurer and reinsurer Convex Group and global asset manager Onex Corporation.

Following regulatory approvals AIG now owns an approximately 35% equity interest in Convex (worth approximately $2.1bn or £1.54bn), and a 9.9% ownership stake in Onex (worth approximately $642m or £472m).

In conjunction with AIG’s investment in Convex, founding investor Onex has become the majority shareholder in Convex with a 63% ownership interest.

This is a milestone for Convex. The transaction heralds the next phase of our development.Paul Brand

Prior to the deal Convex’s founding equity

