Ecclesiastical uncovers £3m of fraudulent claims, down on 2024

Ecclesiastical Insurance has reported it uncovered £3m in fraudulent claims during 2025, down from the more than £4m detected in 2024.

In 2025 Ecclesiastical’s claims team investigated over 280 cases of suspected fraudulent activity, a 20% increase on 2024.

The casualty claims team detected over £2m in fraudulent claims made against customers, up 30%. Approximately 50% of those were slips and trips, including false injury narratives which were disproved after an investigation.

