Ecclesiastical uncovers £3m of fraudulent claims, down on 2024
Ecclesiastical Insurance has reported it uncovered £3m in fraudulent claims during 2025, down from the more than £4m detected in 2024.
In 2025 Ecclesiastical’s claims team investigated over 280 cases of suspected fraudulent activity, a 20% increase on 2024.
The casualty claims team detected over £2m in fraudulent claims made against customers, up 30%. Approximately 50% of those were slips and trips, including false injury narratives which were disproved after an investigation.
With the UK continuing to experience economic volatility, businesses and households are already faced with difficult financial pressures, but we are
