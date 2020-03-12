LV suspends travel insurance due to Covid-19

Provider says existing customers will not be affected by the move.

LV has confirmed that it has paused the sale of travel insurance to new customers due to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the provider told Insurance Age that the move will not affect existing customers who already have a policy with LV, adding that the provider is still paying claims and offering renewals.

The decision was taken after the insurer saw the number of policies sold double in the last couple of weeks.

The Guardian reported that coronavirus had prompted the move yesterday (11 March).

Exposure

LV said in a statement: “Whilst LV is a major motor and home insurer, we are a small travel insurance provider and it’s important for the long-term benefit of all our customers that our exposure to this market remains at a sustainable level for the overall business.

“We considered a number of different options, such as excluding cover or significantly increasing prices for new customers but we strongly believe this temporary measure of pausing the sale of new policies and focusing on our existing customers is the right decision.”

The provider maintained that it remains committed to the travel insurance market and noted that this is a temporary move “given the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in”.

It concluded: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and review the decision on an ongoing basis.”

The spokesperson further explained that the provider does not sell travel insurance via brokers.

Action

The coronavirus has seen other providers take action, with Axa clarifying that it will only cover specified diseases for business interruption earlier this week.

In addition, the British Insurance Brokers Association has pledged to support its members amid the increasing spread of Covid-19 following a warning from the Financial Conduct Authority.

