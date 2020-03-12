Government consults on UK market access for Gibraltar-based firms

The legal framework previously in place needs to be changed due to Brexit, with firms having until 11 May to respond.

The government has launched a consultation on proposals to introduce new market access arrangements for financial services between the UK and Gibraltar.

HM Treasury stated that the government has committed to enabling financial services firms based in Gibraltar to continue to access the UK market after Brexit, reflecting the institutional framework that was in place while the UK was still a member of the European Union.

As a result of both the UK and Gibraltar leaving the EU the current legal framework needs to be amended.

It added that temporary arrangements to protect access have already been introduced and will remain in place until the permanent arrangements are delivered.

Protection

The government body said in a statement: “The consultation invites views on the main features of the proposed Gibraltar Authorisation Regime, including how firms will enter and exit the regime and measures to ensure the protection of UK consumers.

“The new regime is intended to protect financial stability, promote the safety and soundness of firms, protect market integrity and ensure high levels of consumer protection.”

It added that the regime is based on aligned standards of financial regulation, authorisation, supervision and enforcement and will include arrangements for information-sharing, transparency and co-operation between regulators.

It will allow Gibraltar-based firms to access the UK market as “authorised persons” without having to apply for full UK authorisation from UK regulators.

As part of the arrangement Gibraltar firms would participate in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

According to HM Treasury, the government is also working with the government of Gibraltar to develop similar provisions in Gibraltar law to enable UK firms to access the Gibraltar market.

The consultation closes on 11 May 2020 and the government will then analyse responses and respond “in due course”.

