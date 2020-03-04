Coverly confirms growth plans amid redundancy threat at parent firm BFS
The SME-focused insurtech was launched by former Aviva and Brokerbility expert, Jodi Cartwright, in 2019.
Insurtech start-up Coverly has confirmed that it will not be impacted by a restructure in its parent company, Bibby Financial Services (BFS).
BusinessLive reported on 20 January that BFS was set to close its Liverpool office and make a number of redundancies.
Coverly was launched in 2019 by managing director Jodi Cartwright, who has previously held a variety of executive roles in the insurance industry, including positions at Aviva and Brokerbility.
Impact
Cartwright said in a statement to Insurance Age: “BFS’ proposals do not impact Coverly at all. We’re continuing to grow.
“We recently celebrated our first anniversary of trading and have expanded from five to 14 roles in 12 months.
“We are actively recruiting for a number of new positions and excited to drive the business forward even more in 2020.”
Coverly is a pay-as-you-go provider specialising in on-demand insurance for SMEs.
It currently offers public liability insurance, employers’ liability, personal accident and insurance for business equipment and tools.
According to Coverly’s website it is set to expand into professional indemnity in the near future.
Footprint
Commenting on the restructure at BFS, a BFS spokesperson said: “We are reshaping our invoice finance business to position ourselves for sustainable growth.
“This includes reducing our geographical footprint for our UK invoice finance business, ensuring that we are located in the right places to support our clients. These proposals do not impact Coverly.”
Coverly is a trading name of BFS and an appointed representative of Ambant Underwriting Services.
