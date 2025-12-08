Zurich enhances offering for UK businesses with international operations

Zurich’s regional teams in nine hubs can now provide multinational insurance for UK business classified as mass risks with exposures in seven European Economic Area territories, Insurance Age can reveal.

This product extension for mid-market commercial combined ‘all risks’ policy will expand for UK business with operations in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain, all with a single policy issued in the UK.

It claimed the enhancement made to the ‘all risks’ policy eliminates the need for separate local EEA policies, simplifying things for brokers and customers.

It is available through Zurich’s retail and commercial insurance regional teams in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol