Start-up broker Pelican’s MD praises “transformative” Aviva support programme

Chris Braniff, managing director of Pelican Insured, has made changes to all of the broker’s processes following taking part in Aviva’s Future Leaders Programme.

Launched in 2018, the FLP has seen seven cohorts so far, with 140 delegates taking part.

Part of cohort six, Braniff explained: “We [Pelican] consumed every element of the FLP course, brought all the learnings back to our business and implemented them left, right and centre in all our processes: From client facing ones to compliance, finance management to making sure we’re doing the right stuff whilst growing.

“We have embeded a lot of the learning into our three-to-five-year plan.”

