Ex-Jensten duo to launch SME MGA with Mission

Managing General Agent incubator Mission has announced that it has reached an agreement to support a new team in launching Kovrilo, a UK MGA that will provide a range of commercial insurance products tailored to SME clients.

The business, which enables brokers to build modular insurance for SMEs, will be run by Tim Smith, pictured, and Sonia Habib.

Smith was most recently underwriting and product director at Jensten Group for six years and previously worked at Policyfast, Aviva and ERS. According to Linkedin he left in March this year to take a “career break”.

