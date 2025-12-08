 Skip to main content
Ex-Jensten duo to launch SME MGA with Mission

Tim Smith
    • Insurance Age staff

Managing General Agent incubator Mission has announced that it has reached an agreement to support a new team in launching Kovrilo, a UK MGA that will provide a range of commercial insurance products tailored to SME clients.

The business, which enables brokers to build modular insurance for SMEs, will be run by Tim Smith, pictured, and Sonia Habib.

Smith was most recently underwriting and product director at Jensten Group for six years and previously worked at Policyfast, Aviva and ERS. According to Linkedin he left in March this year to take a “career break”.

Dave Carey
End of Year Review 2025: Ecclesiastical’s David Carey

David Carey, managing director of Ecclesiastical’s intermediary business applauds the £10m landmark reached by Insurance United Against Dementia, cautions against a one dimensional approach to risk pricing; and gets misty eyed about ‘Madchester’.

