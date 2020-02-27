Lloyd's Hancock to replace Townsend at AIG

Jon Hancock's departure from Lloyd's was announced in January.

AIG has appointed Jon Hancock as chief executive officer of international general insurance.

He will replace Chris Townsend, who stepped down from the role in January.

Lloyd’s stated in January that Hancock would be leaving his post as performance director in 2020. He first joined the corporation in September 2016.

In his new role, Hancock will lead the international operations of AIG’s general insurance business, reporting to Peter Zaffino, president and global chief operating officer of general insurance at the provider.

He will also serve on the general insurance executive leadership team. According to AIG, Hancock will join the business this Spring.

Prior to joining Lloyd’s, Hancock spent 26 years at RSA, most recently in the position of managing director, UK commercial lines.

Results

Zaffino commented: “Jon is a seasoned executive and industry leader recognised for his track record of underwriting excellence and delivering strong financial results.

“Jon’s deep technical expertise and significant international operating experience ideally qualify him for this important leadership role.”

Hancock added: “I am pleased to join AIG as the company continues its remarkable progress towards being a top performing company.

“I look forward to working with AIG’s talented colleagues around the world to enhance the value we deliver to clients as we position the company for sustained profitable growth.”

