Lloyd's Hancock to replace Townsend at AIG
Jon Hancock's departure from Lloyd's was announced in January.
AIG has appointed Jon Hancock as chief executive officer of international general insurance.
He will replace Chris Townsend, who stepped down from the role in January.
Lloyd’s stated in January that Hancock would be leaving his post as performance director in 2020. He first joined the corporation in September 2016.
In his new role, Hancock will lead the international operations of AIG’s general insurance business, reporting to Peter Zaffino, president and global chief operating officer of general insurance at the provider.
He will also serve on the general insurance executive leadership team. According to AIG, Hancock will join the business this Spring.
Prior to joining Lloyd’s, Hancock spent 26 years at RSA, most recently in the position of managing director, UK commercial lines.
Results
Zaffino commented: “Jon is a seasoned executive and industry leader recognised for his track record of underwriting excellence and delivering strong financial results.
“Jon’s deep technical expertise and significant international operating experience ideally qualify him for this important leadership role.”
Hancock added: “I am pleased to join AIG as the company continues its remarkable progress towards being a top performing company.
“I look forward to working with AIG’s talented colleagues around the world to enhance the value we deliver to clients as we position the company for sustained profitable growth.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 28 February 2020
The Insurance Age team chat about the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Direct Line’s Ipswich office to close amid redundancy plan
- FCA admits "mistake" after it accidentally shared private complainant data
- Jensten Group hits acquisition trail
- FCA under attack for "comprehensively and scandalously" failing consumers
- RSA reports “strong results” after “disappointing” 2018
- FSCS declares CBL Insurance Europe has failed
- Ageas adds distribution director for regional brokers