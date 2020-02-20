Axa UK reveals revenue growth for 2019

Provider posted rising revenues in both commercial and personal lines.

Axa UK & Ireland has reported an improved combined operating ratio and higher revenues across the business for 2019.

The insurer stated that its property and casualty revenues rose to €3.54bn (£2.97bn) in 2019, up from €3.36bn in 2018.

Its COR in this division of the business improved slightly to 97.6%, compared to the 98.4% it achieved in the preceding year.

In addition, underlying earnings were up by 10% to €235m. Last year, the company reported underlying earnings of £378.0m.

Axa has further revealed continued growth in its commercial lines business, with revenues for the commercial motor division rising by 2% to €710. Non-motor was up by 3% to €920m.

Personal

Meanwhile, the personal lines business also grew in 2019. Personal motor revenue increased by 7% to €1.30bn, while non-motor revenue grew by 2% to €604m.

In April 2019, Claudio Gienal, CEO at Axa UK and Ireland, admitted that restructuring at the provider’s SME business would put jobs at risk.

This followed news from last March that Axa was creating two new SME trading centres in Ipswich and Bolton, a move which placed the number of potential redundancies at 106.

Gienal took over as CEO of Axa UK & Ireland in September 2018, replacing Amanda Blanc who had left the provider in April the same year.

Commenting on the results, Thomas Buberl, chief executive officer of Axa, said: “Axa recorded another strong operational performance in 2019.

“Revenues were up 5% to Euro 104 billion, with growth across all lines of business and geographies.”

