Axa UK reveals revenue growth for 2019
Provider posted rising revenues in both commercial and personal lines.
Axa UK & Ireland has reported an improved combined operating ratio and higher revenues across the business for 2019.
The insurer stated that its property and casualty revenues rose to €3.54bn (£2.97bn) in 2019, up from €3.36bn in 2018.
Its COR in this division of the business improved slightly to 97.6%, compared to the 98.4% it achieved in the preceding year.
In addition, underlying earnings were up by 10% to €235m. Last year, the company reported underlying earnings of £378.0m.
Axa has further revealed continued growth in its commercial lines business, with revenues for the commercial motor division rising by 2% to €710. Non-motor was up by 3% to €920m.
Personal
Meanwhile, the personal lines business also grew in 2019. Personal motor revenue increased by 7% to €1.30bn, while non-motor revenue grew by 2% to €604m.
In April 2019, Claudio Gienal, CEO at Axa UK and Ireland, admitted that restructuring at the provider’s SME business would put jobs at risk.
This followed news from last March that Axa was creating two new SME trading centres in Ipswich and Bolton, a move which placed the number of potential redundancies at 106.
Gienal took over as CEO of Axa UK & Ireland in September 2018, replacing Amanda Blanc who had left the provider in April the same year.
Commenting on the results, Thomas Buberl, chief executive officer of Axa, said: “Axa recorded another strong operational performance in 2019.
“Revenues were up 5% to Euro 104 billion, with growth across all lines of business and geographies.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast – 14 February 2020
News editor Ida Axling and editor Siân Barton look over the top stories for the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA sounds alarm over Brexit, misconduct, and data usage
- Watson blames Ageas profit fall on motor book
- Ardonagh signs on to buy Bennetts from Saga
- PIB buys Croydon-based BK Insurance Brokers
- CII’s people lead exits after 18 years
- Bollington cuts ties with Gefion
- Bollington announces third deal this year