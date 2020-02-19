Ageas UK reveals 21% net profit fall

CEO Andy Watson says results were driven by difficulties in the motor market.

Ageas UK’s net profit for 2019 fell by 21% to £60.3m in 2019, according to its financial results for the year.

In 2018, the provider posted a net profit of £76.7m, a jump on 2017’s £25.4m.

The business also revealed an increased combined operating ratio of 98.7%, compared to 96.8% in 2018 and gross income of £1.52bn (2018: £1.57bn).

Gross written premium in the general insurance division remained relatively flat at £1.21bn in 2019 (2018: £1.23bn).

Motor

Splitting the numbers up into divisions, the motor business reported a fall in GWP to £778.5m for the year, compared to £788.4m last year. Its COR worsened to 101.5% in 2019 from 93.4% in 2018.

However, in its household business, Ageas posted a small rise in GWP to £275.2m (2018: £274.9m), along with a much improved COR of 86.9% (2018: 102.0%).

Ageas UK chief executive officer Andy Watson stated that the improvement in the home book was driven by actions Ageas had taken to remove underperforming schemes and grow through new deals.

For travel and other lines, which includes its commercial book of business, GWP also fell to £152.9m in 2019 from £165.1m in 2018, while COR remained relatively flat at 104.3% (2018: 104.1%).

Pressure

“As we look at our performance, 2019 was a year in which we stabilised our top line income after a difficult 2018 and maintained a resilient result given the tough market conditions,” Watson commented.

He added: “With a focus on the motor market, premium inflation is not keeping up with claims inflation, where the market continues to experience pressure predominantly driven by increased third party injury, damage and repair costs.

“While there are some signs of price increases, overall premium rates remain at an unsustainable level. This requires us to remain highly disciplined.”

Watson further stated that the intermediated channel remains “the life blood of Ageas” with around 80% of its business coming from brokers and partners.

He concluded: “As I look back on 2019, so much of what makes me proud has been achieved because of the resilience, talent and passion of the people who work for us at every level of the organisation.”

