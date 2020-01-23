CFC buys InsurTech start-up ThreatInformer

MGA says ThreatInformer's data enrichment technology will help it improve key activities in the underwriting process.

Specialist cyber provider CFC has bought London-based InsurTech ThreatInformer for an undisclosed sum.

According to CFC, ThreatInformer’s data enrichment technology helps insurers better understand their customers’ exposures by compiling information about their risk profile from a variety of external sources.

The managing general agent is set to integrate ThreatInformer with its own suite of technology in order to streamline and improve key activities in the underwriting process as well as uncover patterns in claims data to help predict and prevent client losses.

Competitive

CFC chief executive officer Dave Walsh commented: “Putting technology and data at the heart of everything we do is what sets CFC apart and is critical to staying competitive in today’s market.

“Bringing ThreatInformer’s unique technology in-house was a natural next step for us and builds on a number of exciting projects already underway.”

Last year, CFC launched a new cyber insurance platform, which it said offers brokers the ability to generate a comprehensive cyber quote with just a single piece of data.

ThreatInformer is CFC’s second deal in the past six months. It follows the MGA’s acquisition of incident response firm Solis Security.

