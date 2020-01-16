Pukka temporarily suspends trading
Motor MGA has reached its capacity limit with providers, according to a report.
Motor managing general agent (MGA) Pukka has temporarily suspended trading, as reported by sister title Insurance Post.
The business is still honouring renewals and quotes that have already been presented, and it has contacted its broker partners about the situation.
According to the article, Pukka has reached its capacity limit with providers. It is currently in the first year of a deal with New India which replenishes in April.
Insurance Age has reached out to Pukka for a comment.
Motor
Pukka, which launched in 2016, was set up by CEO Sam White. It initially launched as a van specialist and has since expanded into private car.
The MGA has also previously said it is planning a move into the home insurance market.
In December last year, Pukka revealed it had stopped writing new business with troubled unrated Danish provider Gefion.
