Gefion meets €5m liquidity deadline

The Danish provider has complied with the order from a regulator to have liquid assets of at least €5m by the end of 2019, after further investment from shareholders.

Danish provider Gefion has met its requirement to have liquid assets of at least €5m (£4.2m) by the end of December 2019, Insurance Age can reveal.

A communication sent to Gefion distributors showed that the provider has complied with the order following further investment from its shareholders.

This follows an order published by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) on 12 December 2019.

Insurance Age has reached out to Gefion for a comment.

A note from the regulator at the time of the order stated that it “considers the company has serious liquidity problems”.

It added: “The interests of the policyholders and beneficiaries are at risk and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority therefore ordered the company to take the necessary measures in order to have liquid assets of at least €5m by end of December 2019 towards the end of February 2020.”

Volumes

At the time, Gefion explained in a statement that it had experienced a fall in premiums, which it said was due to the cancellation of poor performing agents, but also a “substantial fall in volumes on continued business”.

The provider continued: “The decline has been more significant than expected and in addition, non-aligned credit terms offered to reinsurers and agents have further negatively impacted the liquidity position.

“Gefion Insurance has been in on-going and open discussions with the DFSA on our current liquidity position. Gefion Insurance is working on several solutions that in the short-term will improve the liquidity position of the Company.”

This is not the first time Gefion’s shareholders have injected more capital into the firm. In May 2018 the provider received a cash injection of €2m from its shareholders.

Recapitalisation

Gefion also secured a €6m recapitalisation deal with funds managed by Fermat Capital Management in October last year.

The provider had been looking to recapitalise since the DFSA ordered it not to increase its volumes of business due to its solvency situation after it concluded an inspection of the business in July 2019.

The regulator had also ordered Gefion to recalculate its solvency ratio saying it was 105% as of 31 May, instead of the 130% Gefion posted in its solvency report in June.

Earlier last year the insurer’s solvency ratio dropped to 72%, forcing it to take action.

According to Gefion’s website, its UK coverholders include BCL and Cogent, Bollington Underwriting, Euna, J&M, Octane, Prestige, Pukka Insure and Staveley Head. A number of other brokers access Gefion cover through these coverholders.

However, motor MGA Pukka revealed in December last year that it had stopped writing new business with Gefion.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.