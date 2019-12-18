Bayles pledges no impact on brokers amid Aviva personal lines changes

Aviva's chief distribution officer promises the provider will not exit any business lines as it cuts the number of personal lines products down to 40 from 400.

Brokers will not be affected by the changes in Aviva’s personal lines business, chief distribution officer, Phil Bayles, has promised.

In addition to reshuffling its leadership team, Aviva last month announced a plan to cut its personal lines products down to 40 from 400.

Bayles told Insurance Age that the decision had been made partly to reduce IT costs, but also to increase the provider’s focus on making sure the products it does offer are fit for purpose and priced correctly.

“It’s better to have 40 good ones than 400 ones of which 360 aren’t really that relevant,” he continued.

Brokers

The insurer has already narrowed the number of products down to 200, and the aim is to get it down to 40 by 2022.

“There will be very little that brokers will notice about it - those products are low volume. We’re not going to stop doing broker motor or broker home or private clients,” Bayles promised.

He added: “It’s what happens if you’re serving lots of channels and different distributors, you end up with too much stuff.

“We’ve never needed 400 products. But we’re not getting rid of anything mainstream, nothing that will create any waves with brokers.”

Bayles further promised that Aviva would not be pulling out of any business lines as a result.

Digital

The provider has also recently moved its personal lines headquarters to its Hoxton offices, which previously housed its Digital Garage.

According to Bayles, the firm’s direct arm and the digital business previously sat together under the same leadership, but have now been brought into the rest of the UK GI business under Aviva’s general insurance CEO Colm Holmes.

“Digital capabilities are important but not just in the direct channel, and it will now go across all of the channels regardless of whether it’s direct or otherwise,” he continued.

Growth

In November, Aviva CEO Maurice Tulloch, who took over the top job in March this year, stated that the insurer is targeting a 20% growth in general insurance premium over the next three years.

This followed the news from June that Aviva was planning to reduce its expenses by £300m per annum by 2022. At the time the provider stated that this would lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company over the next three years.

Bayles stated that the increased GI focus at the provider is “good news for brokers” and predicted that most of the broker growth will be in Aviva’s commercial lines business.

“The fact that we want to grow should give brokers that we work closely with an opportunity to grow with us,” he concluded.

