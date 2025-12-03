Bridgehaven completes on first deal as it eyes European expansion

Bridgehaven Europ, has completed its acquisition of SureStone Insurance DAC, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The deal was first announced in July, marking the hybrid fronting insurer’s first buy.

Bridgehaven expects the acquisition will play an “integral part” in supporting its network of MGA partners across Europe.

The acquisition will fire a new phase of growth. This is about creating opportunity, confidence and capability for MGAs that need an EU solution that is both entrepreneurial and robust.Paul Jewell, CEO of Bridgehaven

Dublin based SureStone will write commercial and specialty lines by