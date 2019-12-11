Inga Beale joins Clyde & Co's board

Law firm says former Lloyd's boss Beale will have a special focus on diversity and inclusion in her new role.

Insurance law firm Clyde & Co has appointed former Lloyd’s chief executive officer, Inga Beale, as an independent member on its management board.

The business stated that this is the first time such a position, which is the equivalent of a non-executive director, has been created at the firm.

Beale will join the board on 1 January 2020 along with former Grant Thornton US CEO Stephen Chipman, who has also been hired as an independent board member.

Beale’s decision to leave Lloyd’s was revealed in June 2018. She joined the insurance market in January 2014, becoming the first ever female CEO of Lloyd’s.

Prior to that she worked as group CEO of Canopius, and she has also held senior management positions at Converium, Zurich Insurance and GE Insurance Solutions.

Clyde & Co highlighted that Beale is also a champion of diversity, having increased female participation in senior management to one-third at Lloyd’s. She was also one of the driving forces behind the annual Dive In Festival.

According to the law firm, she will have a special focus on diversity and inclusion on the board.



Insight

Beale commented: “Having worked in the insurance market over the course of four decades, joining the largest insurance law firm in the world represents a natural next step for me.

“I feel I can provide a client-side insight that will benefit Clyde & Co’s management operations as well as the day-to-day work the firm does with clients.”

Peter Hirst, senior partner at Clyde & Co, added: “Inga and Stephen’s appointments to our board are a significant move for us and send a very strong message to our clients that we are committed to placing their needs and interests at the heart of our decision-making.

“Inga will play an important role supporting our drive to materially improve diversity and inclusion across our firm to ensure we can offer clients the diversity of thought, talent and skills that they increasingly demand.”

