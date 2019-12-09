Aviva moves UK personal lines HQ to Digital Garage

Aviva's Hoxton location was set up as an innovation hub but will now host the personal lines operation for the provider.

Aviva is moving its UK personal lines headquarters into its Hoxton offices, which previously housed its Digital Garage.

A spokesperson for Aviva told Insurance Age: “A small number of PL partner and broker team members already based in London will move to Hoxton and join our Aviva Direct, Quote Me Happy and GA [general accident] teams who are already based there.”

The spokesperson highlighted that the move does not affect the provider’s regional offices.

The Digital Garage was created by former Aviva CEO Mark Wilson in 2015.

Strategy

Last month Maurice Tulloch, who became Aviva CEO in March, explained that the provider was targeting 20% growth in general insurance premium by 2022.

In a call with journalists on 20 November, the CEO further discussed the tech garage, referring to it as a “strong digital business”.

He added: “We set that business out to let it grow and have now brought it back to one of our main UK businesses.

“I’m focused on commercial rigour and digital is part of our future. We’re maintaining a presence in Hoxton and we’re going to run our UK GI personal lines business out of those offices.”

He added that Aviva will continue to “invest in innovation that meets consumer needs”.

This followed a change in strategy, announced in June, which has also seen the insurer separate its general insurance and life businesses.

Products

As part of the new strategy, Aviva is also set to cut the number of personal lines products down from 400 to 40 by 2022.

The insurer reshuffled its top teams in September as a result of the GI and life split. The reorganisation will see Rob Townend, managing director of UK GI, leave the business at the end of this year.

In response, Aviva’s chief distribution officer, Phil Bayles, promised that brokers will not see any negative side-effects and pledged continued broker focus at the insurer.

